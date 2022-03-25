Texas Utility Can't Shake $5.8M Verdict Over Electric Fire

By Emily Field (March 25, 2022, 9:24 PM EDT) -- A Texas appeals court backed a $5.83M judgment against CenterPoint Energy after a jury determined the utility's negligent maintenance of a transformer caused a fire that damaged an automotive upholstery company, finding that sufficient evidence backed the jury's decision. The Fourteenth Court of Appeals said that CenterPoint's arguments about the sufficiency of the evidence presented by Coleman Upholstery Inc. miss a crucial aspect of the testimony given by its technical expert Michael McGraw. McGraw, who has been involved in designing voltage electrical equipment since the late 1970s, said that the utility's technicians only carried out a "cursory visual inspection" and failed...

