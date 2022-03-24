Repeat Gov't Contract Fraudster Gets 8 More Years In Prison

By Rachel Scharf (March 24, 2022, 5:55 PM EDT) -- A previously jailed New Jersey man was sentenced to just over eight more years in prison Wednesday for signing a fraudulent subcontract for a U.S. Department of State supply order while out on supervised release for a similar crime, prosecutors said. Judge Renée Marie Bumb of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey sentenced Keith Fisher Sr., 64, to a total of 99 months in prison, according to an announcement from the U.S. Department of Justice. The Burlington, New Jersey, resident pled guilty last year to one count of mail fraud and three violations of the supervised release...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS