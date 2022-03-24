Justices Block NJ From Leaving Bistate Port Policing Agency

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (March 24, 2022, 4:11 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday blessed New York's bid to temporarily prevent New Jersey from escaping a bistate commission tasked with policing the states' shared shipping harbor, as the Empire State pursues its high court fight to keep the agency intact. The preliminary injunction bars the Garden State's plans to exit the Waterfront Commission of New York Harbor, pending the outcome of New York's high court attempt to block its neighbor's move to end the 69-year-old institution known for weeding out port corruption. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul called the justices' order a victory for the safety of New Yorkers...

