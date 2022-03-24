Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Uber's $8.4M Calif. Driver Misclassification Deal Wins First OK

By Bonnie Eslinger (March 24, 2022, 10:29 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Thursday preliminarily approved a deal for Uber to pay $8.4 million to end misclassification claims from more than 1,300 Golden State drivers covering a period before the enactment of Proposition 22, a 2020 law that designated some app-based drivers as independent contractors.

U.S. District Judge Edward M. Chen called the amount of recovery favorable and underscored that no money would go back to Uber Technologies Inc., since there will be two attempts at getting checks into the hands of the drivers in the class and then any remainder will go to a San Francisco legal aid...

