Florida Finance Pro Cops To Ecuador Insurance Bribe Scheme

By Pete Brush (March 24, 2022, 4:59 PM EDT) -- A Miami businessman told a Brooklyn federal judge Thursday that he facilitated bribe payments to a former Ecuador government official in exchange for government insurance contracts, and helped operate a Ponzi scheme at defunct Florida investment firm Biscayne Capital. Fernando Martinez Gomez, a 44-year-old naturalized U.S. citizen, copped to counts of conspiracy to launder money in violation of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and wire fraud conspiracy before U.S. District Judge Carol Bagley Amon, who set a tentative June 28 sentencing date. Martinez faces a potential 10-year prison sentence as well as heavy fines, and has agreed to forfeit $1 million,...

