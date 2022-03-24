$1.4M Nightclub Injury Row Paused For Nev. High Court Cases

By Caleb Symons (March 24, 2022, 7:56 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in Nevada has paused a lawsuit accusing Aspen Specialty Insurance Co. of not paying enough of a $1.4 million personal-injury settlement until the state Supreme Court weighs in on a pair of related breach-of-contract cases. U.S. District Judge Andrew P. Gordon on Thursday approved Aspen's request for a stay in the case, brought by Zurich American Insurance Co., saying the high court's rulings "are likely to provide valuable guidance on Nevada law governing the claims in this [federal] case." Zurich, which agreed to the stay earlier this week, wants Aspen to cover more than the $988,000 it paid...

