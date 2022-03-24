'Reverse' Bias Challenge To Religion Law Deals Falls Short

By Bill Wichert (March 24, 2022, 9:51 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Thursday erased a Woodcliff Lake residents group's challenge to settlements resolving claims that the town violated the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act by denying an application to build a new Jewish house of worship, rejecting its assertion of "reverse discrimination." U.S. District Judge Katharine S. Hayden granted borough officials' motion to dismiss a two-count complaint from Woodcliff Lake Citizens Against Overdevelopment Inc. seeking to undo the settlements allowing an Orthodox Jewish congregation, known as Valley Chabad, to build a house of worship at its property. The settlements were reached after the congregation and...

