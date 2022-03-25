Native American Group Sues S.D. Hotel Over Racial Bias

By Joyce Hanson (March 25, 2022, 10:12 PM EDT) -- A nonprofit group representing Native American interests has hit a Rapid City, South Dakota, hotel and casino with a civil rights lawsuit in federal court, claiming that the business threatened to ban all Native people from the premises following a shooting in one of its rooms. NDN Collective and the nonprofit's racial equity director, Sunny Red Bear, sued the Grand Gateway Hotel and Cheers Sports Lounge and Casino along with owner-operator Connie Uhre and manager Nicholas Uhre on Wednesday, saying the collective filed its proposed class action alleging racial discrimination after the owner made a charged statement about Native Americans on social...

