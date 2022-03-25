Ill. Towns' Netflix Franchise Fee Suit Sent Back To State Court

By Nadia Dreid (March 25, 2022, 7:14 PM EDT) -- Eight months after Netflix pulled out of state court a suit accusing it and other streaming giants of illegally providing video services without paying state franchise fees, an Illinois federal magistrate judge is sending the suit right back down. U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark A. Beatty ruled Thursday that he had decided to remand the suit filed by a collection of Illinois localities back to state court, even though it might result in confusion due to the existence of another suit filed by a different set of localities that will continue percolating in Illinois federal court. "The Court acknowledges that remand will...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS