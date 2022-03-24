9th Circ. Revives ERISA Addiction Treatment Fight

By Kellie Mejdrich (March 24, 2022, 9:10 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit partially revived a proposed class action Thursday that accuses UnitedHealth Group Inc. of violating federal benefits law and mental health parity requirements, concluding that a lower court should have let some claims survive a motion to dismiss. A three-judge panel ruled that the proposed class, led by plaintiff Ryan S., who first sued in 2019, had standing to argue that UHG ran afoul of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act and mental health parity laws by putting barriers between patients and treatments for substance use disorders in the middle of an opioid epidemic. The suit also alleged that United wrongfully denied...

