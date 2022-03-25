Beware The Timeliness Trap When Protesting At The GAO

By Andrew Shipley and Philip Beshara (March 25, 2022, 5:54 PM EDT) -- In a recent decision, the U.S. Government Accountability Office reinforced the rule that offerors who choose to defer a pre-award debriefing until after a source selection decision do so at their own peril. Close observers of bid protest jurisprudence may be aware of the competitive range trap at the GAO. This doctrine arises from a line of cases holding that offerors who learn of their exclusion from a competitive range but choose to delay their Federal Acquisition Regulation Part 15 debriefings until after award give up their opportunity to protest at the GAO. In Battelle Memorial Institute,[1] the GAO reinforced a close...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS