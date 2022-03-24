2nd Texas Grand Jury Declines To Charge NFL QB Watson

By Zachary Zagger (March 24, 2022, 8:23 PM EDT) -- A second grand jury in Texas declined to charge Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson on Thursday in connection to allegations of sexual misconduct, according to the Brazoria County district attorney. "After a careful and thorough review of the facts and evidence documented in the report prepared by the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office and the Houston Police Department, as well as hearing testimony from witnesses, the grand jury for Brazoria County has declined to charge Deshaun Watson with any crimes," District Attorney Tom Selleck said in a statement. "Accordingly, this matter is closed." The grand jury in Brazoria County, a county south...

