Judge Orders Immig. Atty To Pay $240K For Asylum Scam

By Alyssa Aquino (March 24, 2022, 7:58 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts judge ordered an immigration attorney to pay $240,000 in penalties and restitution for filing frivolous and false asylum applications for undocumented Brazilian immigrants without their knowledge, according to a Thursday announcement from Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey. Judge Christopher Barry-Smith of the Middlesex Superior Court found that George C. Maroun Jr. had targeted and misled potentially dozens of Brazilian immigrants into signing asylum applications that were doomed to fail — immediately exposing them to deportation — in violation of the state's Consumer Protection Act. Healey, who filed the Jan. 2018 lawsuit accusing Maroun and his law firm Maroun Law...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS