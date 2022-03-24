Feds Say Russian Hackers Targeted Energy Sector Worldwide

By Hailey Konnath (March 24, 2022, 9:26 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors have accused four Russian government employees of orchestrating sprawling hacking schemes targeting the global energy sector in 135 different countries, according to a pair of indictments unsealed Thursday. The workers have been charged with attempting, supporting and conducting computer intrusions at hundreds of companies and organizations, per the filings. The prosecutors alleged that Evgeny Viktorovich Gladkikh, 36, was part of a campaign to hack industrial control systems and operational technology at global energy facilities. Gladkikh is a computer programmer at an institute affiliated with the Russian Ministry of Defense, they said. While hacking the facilities, he aimed to "enable...

