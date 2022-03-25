P&G Brushes Off Buyers' Crest Charcoal Toothpaste Suit

By Jonathan Capriel (March 25, 2022, 7:57 PM EDT) -- A consumer lawsuit accusing Procter & Gamble of selling unsafe charcoal-infused Crest whitening toothpaste collapsed under the weight of its own supporting documents after a New York federal judge permanently tossed the case ruling the scientific evidence cited by the buyer "contradicted" her claims. The proposed class action, which claimed P&G's 3D Whitening toothpaste variants containing charcoal weren't enamel-safe, had numerous issues, said U.S. District Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald in her Thursday order dismissing the case with prejudice. Chief among them were the various journal articles, studies and other papers that New York resident Belinda Housey cited in her complaint —...

