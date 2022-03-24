Alcon Reaches $20M Lens Price-Fix Deal, Leaving Only J&J

By Lauren Berg (March 24, 2022, 10:21 PM EDT) -- Alcon Vision LLC has agreed to pay $20 million to resolve sprawling price-fixing litigation over disposable contact lenses just days before trial, leaving Johnson & Johnson Vision Care Inc. as the only remaining defendant. In a brief notice Wednesday, Alcon and a class of contact lens buyers said they have signed an agreement to fully resolve the litigation, including the jury trial that was set to begin on March 28. The consumers said they will file a motion for preliminary approval within the next 30 days. "For a full and complete release of all claims, Alcon will contribute $20 million to a...

