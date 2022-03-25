Fla. Doctor Convicted Of $112M Drug Treatment Billing Fraud

By Rachel Scharf (March 25, 2022, 1:13 PM EDT) -- A Florida doctor was convicted in Miami federal court Thursday of pumping patients at two substance abuse facilities full of powerful narcotics and conducting medically unnecessary drug tests in order to submit $112 million worth of fraudulent insurance claims. After a 16-day trial, jurors returned a verdict finding Jose Santeiro, 72, guilty on eight counts of health care fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit health care and wire fraud. Santeiro was the medical director at South Florida inpatient treatment center Compass Detox and its sister outpatient facility WAR Network LLC. Five other former employees at the centers have pled...

