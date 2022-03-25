140-year-old Railroad Co. Reaches $20M Deal In 2018 Wildfire

By Mike Curley (March 25, 2022, 3:35 PM EDT) -- A Colorado federal judge has given the OK to a $20 million settlement between the U.S. government and a 140-year-old mining railway that has been blamed for a devastating 2018 wildfire. In a consent decree filed Monday and approved Thursday, the Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad Co. did not admit to liability regarding the blaze while the government likewise did not concede that its claim is without merit, but the settlement serves as a "complete and final" resolution to the damages claims in the suit. According to the filing, the U.S. government reserves the right to pursue legal and equitable...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS