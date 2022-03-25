EU, US Agree On Data Transfer Tool To Replace Privacy Shield

By Allison Grande (March 25, 2022, 11:15 AM EDT) -- U.S. and European Union leaders revealed Friday that they've reached a deal to replace a popular transatlantic data transfer mechanism that thousands of multinationals relied on to legally transfer data between the regions before it was struck down by the EU's highest court nearly two years ago. President Joe Biden greets European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at an event in November 2021. On Friday, Biden and von der Leyen announced they have reached a deal to replace a popular transatlantic data transfer mechanism. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell - Pool/Getty Images) During a joint news conference in Brussels, U.S....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS