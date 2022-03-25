Hedgeye Can't Delete Trade Secrets Twitter Ban, Judge Told

By Jasmin Jackson (March 25, 2022, 4:35 PM EDT) -- The ex-managing director of Hedgeye says the investment firm can't get around a New York federal judge's Twitter ban during the firm's trade secrets suit alleging he stole financial models, arguing that keeping inflammatory statements off of social media isn't a violation of free speech. In an opposition filed Thursday, former Hedgeye Risk Management LLC employee Darius Dale — who left the company to launch investment research firm 42 Macro LLC — claimed that Hedgeye wants to use its platform on Twitter Inc. as an "unfair weapon" as it sues Dale for allegedly poaching clients and copying company files after resigning....

