Boston Police's Post-Leave Exams Violate ADA, Judge Says

By Brian Dowling (March 25, 2022, 1:45 PM EDT) -- The Boston Police Department's blanket policy requiring fitness or mental exams for all personnel returning from a leave violates the Americans with Disabilities Act, a federal judge has ruled. Handing a pretrial win to a patrol officer, a detective and a group of police unions, U.S. District Judge Denise J. Casper said Thursday that the department failed to show its policy of requiring physical fitness exams after three months of leave and additional mental exams after six months of leave was a "business necessity" as required by the federal disability law. Judge Casper said the department "failed to establish business necessity...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS