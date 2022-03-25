Ga. Judges Vacate $3M Wrongful Death Verdict For New Trial

By Rosie Manins (March 25, 2022, 4:17 PM EDT) -- The mother and adult children of a woman who died after surgery do not have standing to bring a wrongful death claim against her medical care providers, the Georgia Court of Appeals has ruled, vacating a $3 million verdict in their favor and ordering a new trial on other claims. A three-judge appellate panel said in a unanimous opinion on Thursday that under Georgia's Wrongful Death Act, the deceased woman's estranged husband has priority standing, or authority, to bring the claim. The suit over Francis Mitchell's death in 2016 was brought by Mitchell's mother, Shirley Metcalf, and Mitchell's adult children, Kerrigan...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS