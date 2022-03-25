Sears' Deadline For Mall Of America Sublease Extended

By Rick Archer (March 25, 2022, 3:14 PM EDT) -- A New York bankruptcy judge Friday gave a reorganized Sears more time to secure a new tenant for its former store in the Mall of America and said this resolved the only issue related to the lease that he had jurisdiction to rule on. At a virtual hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain entered an order proposed by mall owner MOAC Mall Holdings canceling a deadline he had imposed for Sears successor Transform Holdco to find a new tenant for the space, and said with that dispute disposed of, he didn't think he had jurisdiction over whether the sublease proposed by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS