Texas Justices Side With Sirius XM In $2.5M Tax Fight

By Michelle Casady (March 25, 2022, 6:18 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday reversed a lower appellate court's ruling and unanimously rejected the state comptroller's reading of the tax code, siding with Sirius XM Radio in its fight to get a $2.5 million franchise tax refund. The Texas Supreme Court backed Sirius XM Radio's position that the service it performs for Texas subscribers largely occurs outside the state. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File) The case asked the court to decide whether Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar was correct that the test to decide if a service has been "performed in Texas" should be based on where the "receipt-producing, end-product act...

