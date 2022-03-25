Chancery Denies Bid To Block Law Firm Overbilling Suit In NY

By Rose Krebs (March 25, 2022, 4:35 PM EDT) -- A Delaware vice chancellor Friday denied a bid to block a lawsuit filed by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. in New York federal court over alleged fraudulent billing by a law firm, saying that court must determine if it is a proper forum to consider Cognizant's fraud claims. In a 15-page memorandum opinion, Vice Chancellor Lori W. Will denied former Cognizant officer Steven E. Schwartz's motion for an anti-suit injunction and also rejected his request to hold the information technology consulting company in contempt of a prior Chancery Court order dealing with legal fees being advanced to him. "It is well settled...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS