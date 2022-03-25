Fed. Circ. Revives Optical Illusion IP Invalidated As Indefinite

By Dani Kass (March 25, 2022, 8:09 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit, for the second day in a row, held Friday that a district court judge improperly invalidated patents after mistakenly finding they should be construed in means-plus-function format. A three-judge panel on Friday reversed U.S. District Judge James V. Selna's holding that claims of VDPP LLC's optical illusion patents were invalid as indefinite, saying the senior Central District of California judge reviewed the claims improperly. The nonprecedential ruling is a loss for consumer electronics maker Vizio Inc., which now has to face VDPP's infringement allegations. The suit deals with means-plus-function claims, which look first at whether a claim is...

