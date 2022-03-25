Ex-Giuliani Ally Parnas Cops To 'Fraud Guarantee' Scam

By Stewart Bishop (March 25, 2022, 7:25 PM EDT) -- Former Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas on Friday admitted to conspiring to defraud investors in his anti-fraud startup Fraud Guarantee, months after he was convicted at trial of campaign finance violations stemming from a purported scheme to leverage foreign donations to U.S. political candidates into support for a legal cannabis venture. During a brief virtual hearing before U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken in Manhattan, Parnas, 50, pled guilty to one count of wire fraud conspiracy. Prosecutors say the Florida-based businessman and his former business partner David Correia conned multiple investors into taking stakes in Fraud Guarantee by falsely claiming their...

