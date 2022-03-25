FanDuel Accused Of Illegally Holding On To Bettors' Funds

By Bill Wichert (March 25, 2022, 5:55 PM EDT) -- FanDuel has been slammed with consumer fraud and related class claims for allegedly misleading Garden State bettors about the ability to withdraw money from their sportsbook accounts and refusing to return funds that have not been gambled. Plaintiff Paul Manganaro, who said the company would not let him withdraw the remaining $300 in his account after he lost a Super Bowl bet last month, claimed Thursday in his proposed class action that FanDuel's purportedly deceitful practices are at odds with its advertisements and the policies listed on the company's website. The four-count complaint — which includes claims of breach of contract,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS