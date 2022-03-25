Ex-Alderman OK'd To Pay Foley Lardner With Campaign Cash

By Celeste Bott (March 25, 2022, 8:25 PM EDT) -- A former Chicago alderman did not violate Illinois' election code when he dipped into his campaign fund to pay for Foley & Lardner LLP's legal assistance after being asked to help the federal government in its sweeping investigation into public corruption in Illinois, the state Supreme Court ruled Thursday. In a 4-0 decision, the justices concluded that there were limited circumstances under which the plain language of Illinois' campaign disclosure and regulation provisions allow the use of campaign money to pay for legal fees, in this case incurred by Daniel Solis while he assisted prosecutors investigating public corruption and recording other public...

