Biden Admin Defends Revamped Nationwide Pipeline Permit

By Keith Goldberg (March 25, 2022, 5:27 PM EDT) -- The federal government on Friday asked a Montana judge to toss environmentalists' legal challenge to a nationwide Clean Water Act permit used to more easily facilitate pipeline projects, saying it fully complied with environmental laws in reviewing and issuing the permit. Environmental groups are fighting the Army Corps of Engineers' use of Nationwide Permit 12, which allows for streamlined agency approvals of pipeline projects and was reissued in the latter days of the Trump administration. They claim the Corps violated the CWA and failed to adequately review the permit's potential environmental harms, including harms to endangered species. However, the government said...

