Bloomberg Campaign Ducks Bulk Of 2 Suits From Ex-Staffers

By Ivan Moreno (March 25, 2022, 7:30 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge ruled Friday that staffers of Michael Bloomberg's failed presidential bid were at-will workers who can't sue over what they say were broken promises by the campaign to keep them employed through November 2020. U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain tossed most of the claims in two similar proposed class actions from ex-Bloomberg staffers, but allowed workers in one suit to pursue allegations of unpaid overtime. Both lawsuits alleged fraudulent inducement and promissory estoppel, saying staffers were repeatedly told before and after being hired that they would continue to have jobs supporting Democrats in the general election...

