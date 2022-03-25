Brand Battles: Beauty Biz Sizes Up 'Grande Johnson' TM

By Tiffany Hu (March 25, 2022, 8:43 PM EDT) -- In Law360's latest roundup of new actions at the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board, eyelash enhancing brand Grande Cosmetics is trying to put an end to a "Grande Johnson" trademark application for "intimate" massage oils — plus three other cases you need to know about. A 'Grande' Problem Grande Cosmetics LLC went to the board on Wednesday to stop Grande Johnson Enterprises LLC from registering "Grande Johnson" as a trademark for "intimate massage oils," "personal sexual massage oil," "enhancing massage oil for men and women" and more. The "Grande Johnson" trademark is "nearly identical and confusingly similar" to Grande Cosmetics' own...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS