Fort Hood Soldiers Sent To Prison Over Smuggling People

By Daniel Wilson (March 25, 2022, 9:21 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge sentenced two U.S. Army soldiers to prison on Friday for their role in a conspiracy to transport individuals into the U.S. illegally, saying she had handed them tougher sentences due to their positions in the military. U.S. District Judge Marina Garcia Marmolejo sentenced Isaiah Gore to 30 months in prison and Denerio Williams to 24 months, followed by three years of supervised release for each, according to the court docket. They pled guilty to the conspiracy in December. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Texas, Judge Marmolejo had said at the sentencing...

