New EU Data Transfer Pact Hinges On US Privacy Pledges

By Allison Grande (March 25, 2022, 10:52 PM EDT) -- U.S. and European Union officials touted the strength and durability of a new pact they announced Friday to enable personal data to again flow freely between them, but questions remain over whether the privacy and surveillance policy changes the U.S. has vowed to make are enough for the deal to survive yet another legal challenge. U.S. President Joe Biden and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen revealed at a joint press conference in Brussels that the sides had reached an "agreement in principle" on a new Trans-Atlantic Data Privacy Framework to replace the Privacy Shield data transfer pact that thousands of multinationals...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS