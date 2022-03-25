Green Groups Rip Fisheries Service's Bid To Toss Whale Suit

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (March 25, 2022, 6:56 PM EDT) -- Green groups on Friday told a D.C. federal judge that the U.S. National Marine Fisheries Service has unreasonably delayed acting on their petition for stronger protections for endangered North Atlantic right whales with no good excuse. NMFS argued to the court that it has taken numerous steps to respond to a petition filed by Whale and Dolphin Conservation and other groups for greater protections, such as publishing a report on the effectiveness of a rule that limits boat speed in whale habitat and holding meetings about the issue. But the groups said that doesn't excuse the inaction on their petition....

