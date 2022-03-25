FCC Adds 3 Companies To National Security Threat List

By Christopher Cole (March 25, 2022, 8:04 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission on Friday named three more foreign-owned companies to a list of telecom firms deemed risky to U.S. networks. Russian-owned AO Kaspersky Lab, along with China Telecom (Americas) Corp. and China Mobile International USA Inc., are now on the list, which was created under federal cybersecurity legislation three years ago. The FCC's Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau added the three new entities to the "covered list" of threats. Companies added to the list are deemed to pose an unacceptable risk to U.S. national security and are prohibited from receiving federal subsidies for the deployment of communications services....

