Pop Star Adds To Phone Hacking Claims Against News Group

By Joanne Faulkner (March 29, 2022, 5:41 PM BST) -- A member of 1990s girl group B*Witched is the latest person to sue Rupert Murdoch's media empire over the phone hacking scandal, alleging that reporters paid investigators to gather her private information. Lawyers for singer Keavy Lynch are seeking damages from News Group Newspapers Ltd., the publisher of daily newspaper The Sun and the now-defunct News of the World, saying in a particulars of claim filed with the High Court on March 23 that reporters listened to her voicemail messages and paid investigators to unlawfully gather information. Lynch, who gained fame in the Irish girl group, says that between 1997 and...

