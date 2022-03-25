Judge Denies Hertz Another Try At $23M Insurance Suit

By Rick Archer (March 25, 2022, 7:49 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge Friday denied Hertz Global Holdings' request for another try at a suit against two insurers that denied coverage for $23 million in legal bills racked up during a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission probe, saying three tries is enough. In her memorandum, U.S. District Judge Alison Julie Nathan said she saw no reason to allow Hertz to file a fourth amended breach of contract complaint against AIG unit National Union Fire Insurance Co. of Pittsburgh and U.S. Specialty Insurance Co., and that the car rental giant had given her no reason to reconsider her 2021 decision...

