Rolling Paper Rival Denied Enhanced Damages In IP Row

By Katryna Perera (March 28, 2022, 9:50 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge granted a rolling paper manufacturer $317,000 in prejudgment interest while simultaneously denying its bid for enhanced damages and attorney fees on trade dress and copyright claims against a competitor that went to a jury trial last year. U.S. District Judge Thomas M. Durkin's March 24 order follows last June's trial between Republic Technologies (NA) LLC and Republic Tobacco LP and BBK Tobacco & Foods LLB, which does business as HBI International. Republic had sued HBI in 2016, seeking a declaration of noninfringement following HBI's threats of legal action two years earlier over the allegedly infringing packaging of Republic's OCB brand of organic hemp...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS