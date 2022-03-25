Lewis Brisbois Says Sanctions Unwarranted In COVID Case

By Bonnie Eslinger (March 25, 2022, 9:57 PM EDT) -- Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP told a California federal judge on Friday that sanctions aren't warranted for its lawyer's failure to cite controlling authority in a request filed in litigation over a COVID-19 care-home death, saying she made a mistake while "zealously advocating" for her nursing facility client. The memorandum maintains the lawyer's omission doesn't rise to the level of "bad faith conduct" deserving of penalty. Further, the defense counsel did not intend to mislead the court, according to the memo, filed in response to a March 11 order from U.S. District Judge Stanley Blumenfeld asking for an explanation why...

