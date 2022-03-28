Jury Hands Port Of Houston $22M Win In Lease Breach Fight

By Gina Kim (March 28, 2022, 5:53 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal jury found that Louis Dreyfus Co. owes $22.2 million to the Port of Houston, which accused the grain distributor of breaching a lease agreement by failing to make repairs to the property before the lease expired and leaving the premises in bad condition. After just a few hours of deliberations following a four-day contract breach trial in the Southern District of Texas before U.S. District Judge Lynn N. Hughes, the jury came back on Friday with the verdict finding that Louis Dreyfus breached the terms of its agreement with the Port of Houston Authority of Harris County. The...

