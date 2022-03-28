Takeaways From Holmes' Unsuccessful Trade Secret Defense

By Bradford Newman, Sara Pitt and Kelton Basirico (March 28, 2022, 5:27 PM EDT) -- In 2004, Elizabeth Holmes dropped out of Stanford University to start Theranos Inc., a health care technology startup once valued at $10 billion, which touted an ability to run hundreds of tests with blood drawn from a single finger prick. On Jan. 3, 2022, a federal jury for the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California found Holmes guilty in U.S. v. Elizabeth Holmes,[1] on four counts of fraud based on statements made to investors and business partners about Theranos' proprietary blood testing devices, their capabilities and uses in the market. Throughout her trial, the jury heard testimony regarding Holmes' and...

