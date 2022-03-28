What Health Cos. Must Know About Telemedicine Risks

By Francis Serbaroli, Skip Short and Ioanna Zevgaras (March 28, 2022, 3:49 PM EDT) -- Advising a client that is developing or continuing a telemedicine program begins with an analysis of the applicable statutory and regulatory background, and staying current as changes occur. Beyond those issues, there are dangers and concerns that can impact the use of telemedicine. Some of these concerns are present in health care generally and can be especially important to consider in the telemedicine context. This article discusses the recommended issues and concerns to consider in a telemedicine program. For information about the federal and New York requirements for telemedicine, see Important Developments in Telemedicine under Federal and New York Law. See...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS