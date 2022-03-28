Kroger Can't Beat Sunscreen False Ad Suit

By Jonathan Capriel (March 28, 2022, 4:59 PM EDT) -- Kroger failed to break away from a proposed class action accusing the supermarket chain of selling sunscreen falsely advertised as being not harmful to coral reefs, after a California federal judge rejected the assertion that the phrase "reef friendly" on the labels was "mere puffery." The company argued that a reasonable consumer knows that the "reef friendly" logos found on its generic SPF sprays and lotions weren't meant to seriously imply much of anything, as it is an "amorphous claim of friendliness tantamount to exaggerated advertising that makes no specific representation about Kroger's sunscreen products." But, at this stage of litigation,...

