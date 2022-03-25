MillerCoors Hit With $56M Verdict In Stone Brewing TM Row

By Hailey Konnath (March 25, 2022, 9:52 PM EDT) -- A California federal jury slapped MillerCoors with a $56 million verdict on Friday, finding that the beer giant had infringed Stone Brewing Co.'s trademark with packaging for Keystone Light that emphasizes "Stone," the companies confirmed. The eight-person jury reached its verdict Friday on the 15th day of a trial that spanned three weeks, according to the case docket. Stone Brewing said in a statement that the "underdog win is a victory for every craft brewery that prides itself in independence." The company added that MillerCoors, now known as Molson Coors, sold more than $1.7 billion of Keystone beer branded as "Stone"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS