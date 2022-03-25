Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

MillerCoors Hit With $56M Verdict In Stone Brewing TM Row

By Hailey Konnath (March 25, 2022, 9:52 PM EDT) -- A California federal jury slapped MillerCoors with a $56 million verdict on Friday, finding that the beer giant had infringed Stone Brewing Co.'s trademark with packaging for Keystone Light that emphasizes "Stone," the companies confirmed.

The eight-person jury reached its verdict Friday on the 15th day of a trial that spanned three weeks, according to the case docket.

Stone Brewing said in a statement that the "underdog win is a victory for every craft brewery that prides itself in independence." The company added that MillerCoors, now known as Molson Coors, sold more than $1.7 billion of Keystone beer branded as "Stone"...

