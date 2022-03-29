EDTX Jury Awards $84K To Mining Co. In Roof Tech IP Suit

By Jasmin Jackson (March 28, 2022, 8:02 PM EDT) -- A federal jury in the Eastern District of Texas has found that a U.S. mining company is owed a little over $84,000 after its German rival infringed three patents for roof cooling technology. After a five-day trial before U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap, the jury on Friday reached a verdict in favor of industrial miner U.S. Silica Co., finding that European competitor Amberger Kaolinwerke Eduard Kick GmbH & Co. KG, or AKW, infringed patents covering its energy-efficient roof coating known as White Armor, and that it engaged in willful infringement. The jury also rejected AKW's invalidity arguments against claims of those...

