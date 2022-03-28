Real Estate Rumors: Boca Raton Hospital, United, Catalfumo

By Andrew McIntyre (March 28, 2022, 4:38 PM EDT) -- Boca Raton Regional Hospital has broken ground on a new patient building in Boca Raton, Florida, the South Florida Business Journal reported Monday. The hospital is building a new 437,000-square-foot, seven-story patient tower that will have a mix of private patient rooms and surgical suites, according to the report. United Bank has loaned $53 million for a luxury hotel project in Charleston, South Carolina, Commercial Observer reported Monday. The loan is for The Dunlin, a 72-room project that Kiawah River Hospitality Group has in the works, according to the report. Plans also call for restaurant space at the hotel, Commercial Observer...

