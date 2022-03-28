Chicago Immigration Firm Wants Wage, Visa Claims Dropped

By Grace Dixon (March 28, 2022, 2:20 PM EDT) -- A Chicago-based immigration firm sought to dodge nearly all wage and overtime claims leveled by a former H1-B employee, telling an Illinois federal judge that much of the suit is preempted or contradicted by her complaint before the U.S. Department of Labor. Charles H. Cui and his firm Immigration Lawyers PC sought on Friday to dismiss or strike the vast majority of a suit filed by Natalia E. Curto, an Argentinian attorney whose H1-B visa was sponsored by the firm. According to Curto, the firm failed to pay her time-and-a-half for overtime hours and didn't meet the prevailing wage for Chicago...

