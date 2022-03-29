Chicago Halal Guys Franchisee Can't Shake Investor Suit

By Joyce Hanson (March 28, 2022, 8:44 PM EDT) -- A company that failed to successfully launch three Halal Guys restaurants in Chicago must continue to fight investors' fraud claims after an Illinois federal judge refused to toss the lawsuit, saying it cites specific fraudulent statements made by executives and offers details of their purported ill-gotten gains. U.S. District Judge Edmond E. Chang's opinion and order on Saturday denied the motion to dismiss by franchisee H Guys LLC and its owners Steven H. Chong, Vincent T. Tan and Megan M. Chong, finding that the suit lodged by investors George B. Kim, Douglas Kim and Michael Kim plausibly alleges that H Guys...

