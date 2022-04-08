Clyde & Co. Adds Singapore Atty To Global Investigations Unit

By Joyce Hanson (April 8, 2022, 4:26 PM EDT) -- Global law firm Clyde & Co. LLP has expanded its global regulatory and investigations practice by hiring a Harry Elias LLP attorney based in Singapore who advises clients on cases involving corruption, money laundering, employee misconduct, fraud and other white-collar offenses. The new partner, Weiyi Tan, is a corporate investigations and regulatory compliance specialist who will contribute to the firm's regulatory and investigations practice and work closely with the global sanctions team, Clyde & Co. said in a March 28 announcement. "I am excited to join a firm with a global regulatory and investigations and a sanctions offering," Tan said in...

